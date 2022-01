BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University has launched a free virtual course to teach people how to talk to parents about the COVID-19 vaccine for children. When it comes to the vaccination rate, Maryland is faring well. Around 88.2% of the state’s children ages 5 and older have received at least one dose. But having a meaningful conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine with other people isn’t always easy. “I know for a lot of people it’s really difficult to have these conversations,” Dr. Rupali Limaye, a behavioral scientist who studies global vaccine hesitancy at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “They get...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO