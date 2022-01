MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There were more than 400 crashes and spinouts Saturday on Minnesota roads as an Alberta clipper snow system swept over the state. The Minnesota State Patrol says that from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. there were 204 crashes and 236 spinouts statewide. In those crashes, 19 people were hurt, one of them seriously. There were no reported fatalities. The crashes came as a light snow system blew over the state. A winter weather advisory was in effect Saturday night for parts of southwestern and south-central Minnesota until midnight. The system left roughly an inch or two of snow across many parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. Some areas saw as much as 5 inches stack up, according to WCCO Weather Watchers. More snow is in the forecast for Sunday night.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO