Cleveland, OH

Study finds fewer breakthrough COVID-19 infections, lower risk of hospitalization in those who received Moderna vaccine compared to Pfizer–BioNTech

 5 days ago

CLEVELAND—A new study by researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine finds those who received the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine are less likely to experience “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases, compared to recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine. A vaccine breakthrough infection occurs when a...

Cleveland Scene

Cannabis Compounds Can Prevent COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds

According to a new study by researchers affiliated with Oregon State University, compounds found in cannabis can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from infecting human cells. An abstract of the study was published Monday in the Journal of Natural Products. The researchers found that two compounds, cannabigerolic acid (CBGA)...
Hammond Daily Star

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines best for those with clot risk

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with the factor V Leiden mutation a few years ago, after having a deep vein thrombosis. Then I got COVID-19 in October 2020, but recovered with only mild symptoms. Since I have the factor V mutation, I have chosen not to get a vaccine for COVID. Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with COVID again in December of last year. Now that I have completed quarantine once more, I am really not comfortable with getting the vaccine. Any suggestions? – C.D.
WMDT.com

National study finds spike in infections, drop in deaths from covid in nursing homes from omicron compared to previous surge

UNITED STATES – Nursing homes across the country are back to experiencing spikes of COVID cases among their patients. Those higher case numbers mean once again nursing homes across the country are seeing an increase in deaths, according to a new report released by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The study found through the month of December the amount of COVID cases in homes rose from around 5,000 to just over 30,000 cases nationally.
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
eastside-online.org

FDA authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster for children ages 12 to 15

On January 3, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for children ages 12 to 15. The Pfizer shot is the first booster to become available for younger age groups, since Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s booster shots currently have only been approved for adults age 18 and up. The CDC has also recently recommended that children who are at least 5 years old and severely or moderately immunocompromised receive a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
2 On Your Side

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report releases study on COVID-19 hospitalization by vaccination status and previous infection

NEW YORK — A new study from Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report finds that during the Delta wave, both vaccination and surviving a previous infection provided protection against new infection and hospitalization. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study that reviewed COVID-19 cases hospitalizations...
