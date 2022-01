Congratulations on the excellent editorial Jan. 12, “Distinctions matter with COVID-19.” It’s time to bring some sanity to all the misinformation out there. Maybe somebody can finally address natural immunity? Also, apparently the ABC interview with CDC Director Wilensky was edited and so might be a little misleading to say what I said about 75% of deaths. Just want to let you know I’m not a complete maniac, trying to get the story right. Thanks again for the great editorial today. Keep up the good work.

