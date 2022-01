According to the IDPH, there are now 76 long-term care facilities in Iowa with coronavirus outbreaks. That's up from 69 reported last Friday. The IDPH says a facility is listed as having an outbreak when at least three residents test positive within 14 days. Once a facility is designated as having an outbreak, staff members that test positive are also included in the outbreak numbers.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO