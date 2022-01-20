ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailer For LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA Looks Like Everything You Could Want in A LEGO STAR WARS Game

By Anna Williams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been released, and the game looks incredible. The graphics look amazing for a LEGO game, everything from movement to terrain to ships looks top notch. The gameplay looks varied exactly what you...

Polygon

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, beset by delays and crunch, arriving in April

You can soon relive all of the moments of the main nine Star Wars movies in tiny Lego block form with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Publisher Warner Bros. Games published a gameplay overview trailer Thursday, and after multiple delays — which have coincided with extensive crunch at developer TT Games, according to a new report from Polygon — announced a release date of April 5 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.
pushsquare.com

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Finally Lands on PS5, PS4 in April

Update: Wow, that didn't take long, did it? A mere 15 minutes after penning the rumour (which you can still read below), the 5th April 2022 release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been confirmed. You can also check out a new gameplay video, which we've embedded above.
nintendowire.com

Five-year development of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and harsh crunch culture of TT Games documented in Polygon exposé

Today is a big day for Lego Star Wars, having just released a new gameplay overview trailer for its upcoming April 5th release. But the exciting look comes alongside a lengthy — and frankly depressing — Polygon writeup about the extensive crunch at developer TT Games, which has been making the title for the past five years and already faced numerous delays.
GeekTyrant

Trailer For Season 3 Of KID COSMIC Looks Like An Epic Series Finale

Craig McCracken’s latest animated project, Kid Cosmic, has been a delight. Full of funny moments and amazing characters it has quickly become one of my favorite animated shows. McCracken has posted the trailer and release date for the third and final season in the series and though I’ll be very sad to see it end, I’m excited to see how they end it all. Last we left off our heroes had returned to Earth after defeating Erodius to be greeted by three familiarly colored women with the Planet Protection Group, or PPG for short, wanting them to form a new team to find cosmic stones to keep them safe from the forces of evil. Season three sees them get new gear upgrades and it looks like the return of the motorcycle man in black villain from season one. It looks fantastic and hopefully will be a great way to end the series. You can find season three on Netflix February 3, so plenty of time to binge seasons one and two if you haven’t seen them already.
GeekTyrant

YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL Stealth Released on PC and Consoles

Konami did it! They officially released Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. This is the latest official Yu-Gi-Oh! video game, but this time it is just a digital translation of the physical trading card game (TCG). Now available on PC (via Steam) and all consoles for free, the game features over 10,000 cards,...
GeekTyrant

Get Your Senzu Beans Ready For This Year's DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour

Do you love all things Dragon Ball? Well you won’t want to miss this year’s Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour on February 18 from 7:00 PM - 12:00 AM EST and February 19 from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM EST. Check out the latest in Dragon Ball games, manga, anime, and action figures. Personally, I’m excited to see some game play of Dragon Ball: The Breakers which is an asymmetrical survival game that looks really good. You can get more details about the event at the official site and check out reminisce about last years event with their look-back trailer.
