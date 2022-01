Early this morning, at approximately 8:53 am, Cedar Hill Police Officers and Firefighters responded to Great Clips, located at 445 E. FM 1382 regarding a Major Crash. A witness told us the SUV crashed through so “violently that it made it all the way through the shop floor, back to the office.” No reports of additional injuries at this time, cause of the crash has not been released.

CEDAR HILL, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO