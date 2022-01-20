Tim D. Lee Senior Center to have Geology ROCKS on Feb. 24

BOSTON (CBS) — Seniors at the Veronica B. Senior Center in Brighton haven’t missed a beat, even during a pandemic. In fact, for many like it’s become a second home. “You get some of your worth as a person just from having small interactions daily. When you are so isolated, everyone misses that,” Ila Schonberg said. 81-year-old Victor Aiello says it plainly. “I hate staying home,” he said. Every day Monday through Friday, seniors like Victor make their way to Brighton Senior Center to paint, dance, eat and socialize. For Donna Gaspar, this place is a way for her to express herself through art. “It’s...

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO