Tim D. Lee Senior Center to have Geology ROCKS on Feb. 24

The Community Center, the “old elementary school building”, is a place with a great history and presently continues to be a building full of life. The Cannon Valley Senior Center resides in this building and provides space for all of the following programs: ECFE (Early Childhood Family Education), Just for Kix, Junior Olympics Volleyball, Cannon Falls Youth Athletics, Cannon Falls Bomber Dance Team, Cannon Falls School of Dance, Ta Kwon Do, Al-Anon, Red Cross Blood Drive, Goodhue County Vaccine Clinics, Cannon Falls Bomber Baseball, Cannon Falls Bomber Basketball, Cannon Valley Ensemble and Cannon Falls Theatre.
