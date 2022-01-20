How to delete chats in Microsoft Teams

You’ve received a new notification, dozens actually — likes, comments, replies, direct messages, tags, follows, recommendations, views, etc. Open, dismiss, clear, ignore, mark as read, unfollow, block, delete… When does it end? Never — it just increases as your acquaintances do, unless you choose otherwise. Some of us just dislike maintaining an online social life, despite the pressures that sometimes chain us to a certain platform. It’s easy to delete your Facebook account, and it is even easier to deactivate and delete your Twitter account. Below are the detailed steps you need to follow to rid yourself of that platform.
