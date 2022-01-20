How to delete chats in Microsoft Teams

We explain what is a Windows.OLD folder, and whether or not you should delete it to free up hard drive space. Whether you've recently upgraded to Windows 10, or Windows 10 itself had a significant update, you may be running low on disk space. That's because Windows installs a completely new version and keeps the old one around just in case you want to go back to the previous version. You may have already discovered that the folder is pretty sizable, and can use as much as 30GB of space. If you have a small-capacity SSD to run Windows, that's a significant amount of space gone, so you're probably wondering if you can delete it and, if so, how to go about it.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO