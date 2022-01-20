ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How to delete chats in Microsoft Teams

By Shaant Minhas
onmsft.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo delete your chat in Microsoft Teams, follow the steps below:. Login to your account in the Teams app. Go to a specific team in your account. Hover over the message you'd like to delete and click on the three dots option. From the list of options click on...

www.onmsft.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to find someone on WhatsApp to start a new chat

How do you find someone's number on WhatsApp to start a conversation?. If you want to talk to a new contact on WhatsApp, you will need their phone number. There’s no other way around it. WhatsApp doesn’t have a central online directory of usernames as Skype does. You can’t search for a complete stranger in your WhatsApp app. You need to already have their phone number to start a conversation (and even then, they may not even be WhatsApp users.)
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deletion#Microsoft Products#Microsoft Teams#Smartphone#More Options
BlogHer

Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Comments on Your Facebook Posts

Harmful comments could leave a long-lasting negative effect on a user or a brand if left alone. That's why it is necessary to remove these comments. If you have mean or harmful comments on your post and want to get rid of them, then there is some good news for you—you can delete rude and improper comments on your post. Read on to find out how you can remove them.
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Delete All Discord Messages (PC and Mobile)

There is no better app than Discord when it comes to messaging and chatting online. Discord chats are of two types, direct and channel messages. The first is direct messages which are private conversations between two users. The second channel messages are chats shared with an entire group on a particular channel.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Software
Android Authority

How to archive or unarchive a chat in WhatsApp

Keep your WhatsApp inbox tidy and organized. Unless you like chaos, it’s always good practice to keep your online chats organized. This means archiving old chats when they are no longer needed to make your messaging inbox look cleaner and easier to look at. But what does it mean to archive something on WhatsApp? And how do you archive WhatsApp messages on Android and iPhone? All these questions and more will be answered here today.
INTERNET
xda-developers

XDA Basics: How to delete or deactivate your Twitter account

You’ve received a new notification, dozens actually — likes, comments, replies, direct messages, tags, follows, recommendations, views, etc. Open, dismiss, clear, ignore, mark as read, unfollow, block, delete… When does it end? Never — it just increases as your acquaintances do, unless you choose otherwise. Some of us just dislike maintaining an online social life, despite the pressures that sometimes chain us to a certain platform. It’s easy to delete your Facebook account, and it is even easier to deactivate and delete your Twitter account. Below are the detailed steps you need to follow to rid yourself of that platform.
INTERNET
yourchoiceway.com

What Is Windows.OLD And How Can I Delete The Folder?

We explain what is a Windows.OLD folder, and whether or not you should delete it to free up hard drive space. Whether you've recently upgraded to Windows 10, or Windows 10 itself had a significant update, you may be running low on disk space. That's because Windows installs a completely new version and keeps the old one around just in case you want to go back to the previous version. You may have already discovered that the folder is pretty sizable, and can use as much as 30GB of space. If you have a small-capacity SSD to run Windows, that's a significant amount of space gone, so you're probably wondering if you can delete it and, if so, how to go about it.
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

How to cancel or delete an alarm on an Android or iPhone

To cancel an alarm on your iPhone before it goes off, tap the button to the left of it in the Clock app. If you want to cancel an alarm after it has started ringing, the process depends upon whether you've tapped the Snooze button or not. To cancel your...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

RedFlag Mass Notification for Microsoft Teams is Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

In the event of a critical situation, communicating quickly and effectively to the desired recipients via a multi-channel communication approach is necessary. Within the US, over 700,000 companies use Microsoft 365 which includes Teams as part of its suite of products. Pocketstop is excited to announce the RedFlag + Microsoft Teams integration and a fourth main channel for alerts is now available.
CELL PHONES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Enable Voice Chat in Roblox

Ever since the developers have added the option to voice chat in Roblox, many players have been wondering how to enable the same and use it to chat among friends. The feature was first designed and developed as a beta product in February of 2021 and was released as a final build a couple of months ago.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Microsoft Edge Canary tests new "Follow Creator" feature on YouTube

Microsoft is currently experimenting with a new way to follow YouTube channels on its Edge browser. Select Edge Canary Insiders including Reddit user Leopeva64 (via The Verge) noticed the new feature earlier this month when browsing YouTube channels, and we’re now seeing it as well on one of our devices.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
windowscentral.com

Microsoft Teams will soon support chatting between business and personal accounts

Microsoft is making it possible to message between business and personal Teams accounts. The functionality has been in preview since November 2021 and should roll out through mid-January 2022. Teams users will be able to start group chats or 1-to-1 chats across business and personal accounts. Microsoft is making it...
SOFTWARE
Gadget Review

How to Delete a WiFi Network From a Router_

If you’ve been toying around with the advanced features of your wireless setup, you may wonder how to delete a WiFi network from a router. The best routers, after all, are not tied to a single router, allowing for removal when necessary. Why would you delete a wireless network from your router and how to do it? Keep reading.
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

Windows 11 third-party widgets may be coming via the Microsoft Store

Microsoft's Windows team may be on the cusp of addressing a popular complaint with its unpopular Widget pane in Windows 11, by allowing 3rd party widget integration. Since Microsoft started ham-fistedly placing the News and Weather widget pane into various areas within Windows 10 and 11, users have either turned off the functionality or complained about its seemingly utter uselessness to their workflows.
SOFTWARE
tweaklibrary.com

How To Uninstall App From Mac That Won’t Delete

Some apps on Mac are stubborn, so much so, that no matter how hard you try they won’t just delete. Or, an app might look seemingly stubborn but maybe you forgot to do something really simple because of which it’s not uninstalling. Whatever the circumstance might be, here we will have a look at ways to uninstall apps from Mac that won’t delete.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy