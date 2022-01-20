Copa exit becomes Barcelona’s latest setback; Madrid rallies

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. After earning back-to-back wins over Tottenham this month to reach the League Cup final, host Chelsea plays its London rival again in the Premier League in what appears a forlorn attempt to chase down leader Manchester City. Chelsea is in third place, 13 points behind City and without a league win in four games. Perhaps more significantly, Chelsea is only eight points ahead of Tottenham having played four more matches because of postponements due to COVID-19 cases. Second-place Liverpool is at Crystal Palace and is 12 points behind City, which drew 1-1 at Southampton on Saturday, having played two games fewer. Over a coronavirus outbreak among its squad, Burnley plays its first league game since Jan. 2 in a trip to Arsenal, while Leicester hosts Brighton.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO