People parking illegally in San Francisco now have the option of receiving a text message before their vehicle is towed as part of a new pilot program. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency called the program the first of its kind and will allow people to receive text messages if a tow truck has been dispatched because of vehicles blocking driveways, parking in construction zones or temporary zones such as for special events, and for parking in spots for more than 72 hours where that is not allowed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO