Next month, Dr. Syamala Reddy, a local ophthalmologist, is retiring after more than 40 years of service to the community. Reddy’s practice, which is located on Medical Center Drive in Hazard, provides various types of eye care and has been open for nearly 42 years. Reddy said when he first came to Hazard, he did not intend to stay for as long as he has, but he is grateful he did.

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO