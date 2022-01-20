ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric cars stall in the cold, Jan. 6 wasn’t an insurrection and other Herald letters

By The Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Lane’s Commentary, “Imagine icy traffic jams with only electric vehicles,” (Jan. 9) points out the dilemma if all internal combustion vehicles were to be replaced by electric vehicles as hyped by government agencies. Electric vehicles at best have a range of approximately 300 miles, depending on the vehicle manufacturer. If...

Omicron variant, disgusted with Rep. Klippert, leaving the GOP and other Herald letters

Omicron is here in this country and the data is not looking good, especially for the folks of Benton and Franklin counties, who are only about 50% fully vaccinated. The data is showing that Omicron is seven times more infectious than the Delta variant, which was more than twice as infectious as the original strain. Which means that it is somewhere between 14 and 20 times more infectious than the original strain, which killed 400,000 Americans before we had a vaccine.
Tri-City Herald

Rep. Brad Klippert wasted taxpayer money and other Tri-City Herald letters to the editor

Beginning in 2011, the state of Washington converted to an all-mail in voting process. While there may have been some minor voting irregularities in the system, they were no more frequent than previous system of in-person and mail/absentee voting. The Eighth District state legislator (Brad Klippert) and two of his fellow legislators attended the Mike Lindell cyber symposium at the expense of the Washington taxpayer is a waste of taxpayer money. The Eighth District people elected Klippert to represent the people for the good of the people, and I see no useful purpose in attending a symposium that alleges widespread election fraud. He seems to be channeling his inner Greene, Boebert, Gosar, etc. to curry the favor of the former president. The people need legislators who have a 360-degree view of all the people they represent. Not just representing those who think like Klippert. The Eighth District needs to vote him out, and his run for the Fourth District Congress must be defeated.
The History of the Electric Car

Introduced more than 100 years ago, electric cars are seeing a rise in popularity today for many of the same reasons they were first popular. Whether it’s a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric, the demand for electric drive vehicles will continue to climb as prices drop and consumers look for ways to save money at the pump.
Letter: Insurrection wasn’t first effort to disrupt the electoral vote

Regarding the editorial “Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows” (Jan. 2): The 2021 election wasn’t the first time that a disruption of the electoral vote count was contemplated. According to famed Civil War historian Bruce Catton’s first volume of “The Centennial History of the Civil War,” when in 1860 after Lincoln was elected president but before the electoral votes had been counted:
Exclusive: Proud Boy Brawler Jailed for Role in ‘Other’ Jan. 6 Insurrection

The Proud Boy brawler Tusitala “Tiny” Toese is jailed in Washington state on charges related to storming the Governor’s Mansion complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents and a police report obtained by Rolling Stone. Toese is accused of having “unlawfully entered the governor’s mansion grounds,” and having “assaulted and obstructed a law enforcement officer while the officer was performing his official duties.”
Letters to the editor, Jan. 16

New Democratic Coalition encourages precinct chair candidates. Want to improve local politics? Become a precinct chair. Democratic voters elect precinct chairs to the Delaware County Democratic Party in the May primary. The only way to have an active and accountable Democratic Party is to elect new precinct chairs, as they decide who leads the party and which candidates the party supports for local, statewide, and federal offices.
Jan. 6 wasn't an insurrection. Stop calling it what it isn’t.

The events of Jan. 6 have been described by Senator Schumer as a date that will live in infamy — harkening back to FDR’s words after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Others have compared Jan. 6 with 9-11. Some historians declared it to be the worst act of rebellion since the nation’s founding, while others believe there’s been nothing like it since the Civil War. The news media and the Left use “insurrection” to describe Jan. 6.
LETTER: Insurrection? DOJ seems more interested in 'selective' justice

The Daily News recently published articles on the so-called “insurrection.”I could be wrong, but in my 38 years of military service, I have never come across any plans where it was considered a danger that unarmed people could overthrow the U.S. government. Yes, some people crossed the line and damaged property. Question: Should they be charged? ...
Letter: Must demand accountability for insurrection

We must demand accountability for the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 when our U.S. Capitol was overrun by MAGA militants. The day that the certification of the free and fair election of 2020 was to happen. Together we all watched in horror as America was attacked, our Capitol defiled, our lawmakers fled for their lives and the Capitol Police in their valiant fight were overrun.
Idaho officials tell MyPillow CEO to stop false voter claims

BOISE (AP) — Idaho officials have sent MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell a cease-and-desist letter and a bill of more than $6,000 over the businessman’s repeated accusations of voter fraud in the state. Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden sent the cease-and-desist letter to Lindell on Tuesday, the Idaho Statesman reported. The letter demands Lindell “promptly remove all false statements about Idaho’s elections from your website” and “refrain from making similar statements in the future.” ...
Black Voices: A year since the insurrection, is the U.S. in a cold civil war?

It wasn't the storming of the U.S. Capitol that scared me a year ago, it was the sinking feeling that nothing of value would change because of it. The attack on the Capitol was, in many ways, the explosive finale of the tumultuous year of 2020. There were countless protests against police brutality, a global pandemic that brought a rapidly rising death toll and a presidential election.
No more denial of Jan. 6 insurrection

Many on these threads keep saying Jan. 6 was NOT an insurrection, it was peaceful Trump supporters visiting their capitol with peaceful protest about the election. Yet, there have now been over 700 indictments and arrests with another 200 or more pending. Many on these threads have boasted that none have been charged with insurrection or serious crimes.
Wenske Reflects on Jan. 6 Insurrection in Idaho Statesman

Long-time Congressional staffer Garry Wenske, executive director of the Frank Church Institute in the Boise State School of Public Service, published a guest opinion in the Jan. 6 edition of The Idaho Statesman. In Former congressional staffer from Idaho recalls visceral reaction to Jan. 6 insurrection, Wenske shared personal reflections...
