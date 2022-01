You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net. Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Winter Reading Program from January 3rd to March 1st. Cool programs and prizes for grownups. Programs include DIY crafts, cooking demonstrations and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO