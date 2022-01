Kyle was an outstanding High School dual athlete in football and baseball while at Middletown. He was a 4-year varsity letterman in baseball and football. Kyle was a member of the memorable football team that ended Colerain’s GMC streak in 2008 and the 2010 undefeated team. In baseball, he was a team captain with a career .408 batting average, 18 home runs, and 103 RBI’s. His senior year, he led the GMC in batting average and home runs, which earned him GMC Player of The Year!

