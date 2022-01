TAMPA, Fla. — Earlier this week Visit Tampa Bay launched a new program aimed at luring more visitors to the many attractions available at the Tampa Riverwalk. The Riverwalk Attraction Pass is an all-in-one ticket that offers discounts to some of the museums that are scattered along the area. There are two types of tickets that can be purchased — a one-day or three-day pass.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO