This one may be a bit specific, but I’m eager to see if anyone has cracked the code. I’m a fan of “learning communities,” which are usually two courses paired around a single theme. The idea is that two professors from different disciplines bring their lenses to bear on a common issue, and students get twice the time on task. One of my favorites at HCC involved “climate fiction,” in which an English professor and an environmental science professor teamed up to look at fiction about apocalyptic climate change.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO