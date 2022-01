Outgoing American Airlines CEO Doug Parker says he is confident that the 5G dispute between the aviation industry and telecom corporations AT&T and Verizon has been resolved. "It has taken a long time to get to the right spot, but we're definitely in the right spot," he said during American's Q4 earnings call on Thursday. "I don't think you're going to see any material disruption going forward."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO