Johnson Food Shelf continues service

McDonald’s is rolling out a chicken version of its famous Big Mac for the first time in the UK from 2 February.The fast food giant will replace its signature beef patties with two crispy chicken fillets, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the “world-famous” Big Mac sauce in a three-layered bun.The new chicken Big Mac will be available at 1,300 UK restaurants and customers can expect to pay £4.09 for the burger, 50p more than the classic Big Mac.It also has more calories than the classic Big Mac, which has 508 calories. The chicken Big Mac has 544 calories.However,...
