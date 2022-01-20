ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson Food Shelf continues service

 5 days ago

The Johnson Food Shelf is open Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon,...

WATE

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank continues mobile pantry amid rising food prices

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank handed out 400 boxes of food Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Epling stadium in Beckley. The line was wrapped around the parking lot for people to pick up boxes filled with food, cooking materials and more. Volunteers with the Mountaineer Food Bank told 59News high food prices […]
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
BGR.com

Rat infestation leads to expanded recall – check your pantry for these nuts

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: $9 COVID tests, $99 AirPods, 4K TVs, Sony headphones, more A rat infestation forced one company to recall every single product it sells in stores a few days ago. The worry was that the products might have been contaminated with Salmonella. This common bacteria can lead to digestive symptoms that typically pass after a few days for most people. But certain people might experience more severe illnesses, and Salmonella infections can be fatal. Following the Bistak recall, African Foodways Market issued a recall for Tiger Nuts. That’s because the product originated from Bistak Enterprises, which suffered the...
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Shrimp? Is Shrimp Safe For Cats?

The short answer is yes, cats can safely eat shrimp as an occasional snack. Here's what you should know about feeding shrimp to cats. The post Can Cats Eat Shrimp? Is Shrimp Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
The Independent

McDonald’s to bring chicken Big Mac to UK menu for the first time

McDonald’s is rolling out a chicken version of its famous Big Mac for the first time in the UK from 2 February.The fast food giant will replace its signature beef patties with two crispy chicken fillets, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the “world-famous” Big Mac sauce in a three-layered bun.The new chicken Big Mac will be available at 1,300 UK restaurants and customers can expect to pay £4.09 for the burger, 50p more than the classic Big Mac.It also has more calories than the classic Big Mac, which has 508 calories. The chicken Big Mac has 544 calories.However,...
MarketWatch

Walmart takes a stake in indoor vertical farming company

Walmart Inc. announced Tuesday that it has taken a stake in Plenty Unlimited Inc., an indoor vertical farming company. Plenty recently conducted a $400 million round of Series E funding. Walmart's investment will not only bring Plenty product to Walmart stores, but will give the retail giant a spot on Plenty's board of directors. Plenty's leafy greens will be in Walmart's California stores later this year, sourced from Plenty's Compton farm. Plenty's proprietary technology aims to improve on the water and land use of traditional agriculture, grow multiple crops quickly, and reduce transportation and food waste by growing items closer to the consumer. Walmart stock is down 6.1% over the last 12 months while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 9.7%.
The Independent

The best Valentine’s meal deals for 2022 from Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Asda and more

Whether you’re hoping to fan the flames of love or simply want to hunker down with your housemates, Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to celebrate with your nearest and dearest, and tuck into some tasty food.Want to give busy restaurants and overpriced menus a miss this year? The good news is that it’s never been easier to enjoy a slap-up meal from the comfort of your own home.Supermarkets have been getting in on the V-Day action for years now, serving up full-course dinners for knockdown prices so you can create a dining experience to remember, with everything from top-quality...
The Independent

Frozen vegetables are just as good as fresh. Why do we still stick our noses up at it?

Britain has a strange relationship with frozen food. Despite evidence showing that plenty of frozen fruit and vegetables retain their nutritional value – sometimes even better than fresh produce – there seems to be a prevailing attitude that frozen food is just not as good as fresh.Home cooks such as Delia Smith, Nigella Lawson, and Jack Munroe have long hailed the practicality and usefulness of frozen vegetables at hand. However, Smith’s 2008 cookbook, titled How To Cheat At Cooking, drew intense backlash because she recommended ingredients like frozen potatoes and tinned mince.Chefs such as Raymond Blanc criticised the TV cook...
Wyoming News

Food waste

- Total waste generated 2018: 63.1 million tons (+417.5% change since 1960) - Total sent to landfill: 35.3 million tons (55.9% of total waste generated, +189.2% change since 1960) - Total recycled: 2.6 million tons (4.1% of total waste generated, increase from 0 tons in 1960) - Total combusted: 7.6 million tons (12.0% of total...
