Worldwide obesity rates see 'startling' increase over past 3 decades

An immense amount of misinformation about junk food is being circulated in countries like India and Brazil, to the detriment of many citizens’ health and well-being. While fast food has become nearly synonymous with Western society, a YouTube video released in March 2020 based on the work of French journalists sheds light on the fact that poorer, developing countries suffer just as much from these unhealthy foods — if not more. Obesity, diabetes and the long list of related comorbidities are not uniquely American experiences. Fast food companies in countries like Brazil and India seem to rely on the generalized misinformation that many middle-class families and young children have about the nutritional value of fast foods, sometimes even lying about the ingredients themselves. In a constant push to make a profit, the wheel of marketing turns faster and faster, creating a monster that has become overwhelmingly big, as seen in the aforementioned video.

