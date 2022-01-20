Vaccination-required showtime options coming to Bloomington Marcus Theatres
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Marcus Theatres announced Wednesday that it will be offering vaccination-required showtime options at Bloomington Cinema + IMAX.
Starting Friday, Jan. 21, the cinema will offer vaccine-only shows for two titles daily. Showtimes will be clearly marked on the website and Marcus Theatres app.Friendly-neighborhood “Spider-Man: No Way Home” makes debut in local theaters
This week’s vaccine-required shows will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.”
Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card. A fully vaccinated guest is anyone who is two weeks out from the second Pfizer/Moderna vaccination shot or two weeks out from the J&J vaccination shot.
More information on the vaccination-required showtime options is available on their website , or by sending an email to AskMarcusTheatres@MarcusTheatres.com.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 2