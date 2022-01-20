ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyber attack on Red Cross targets 515,000 vulnerable people’s data

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRYMk_0drHja0f00

The International Committee of the Red Cross announced it detected a cyber security attack that targeted the data for more than half a million people.

In a news release ICRC said, “The attack compromised personal data and confidential information on more than 515,000 highly vulnerable people, including those separated from their families due to conflict, migration and disaster, missing persons and their families, and people in detention.”

The attack targeted a Switzerland-based firm that is contracted to store data for the Red Cross, CNN reported. The Red Cross said the attack targeted at least 60 of the Red Cross’ national societies around the world.

“An attack on the data of people who are missing makes the anguish and suffering for families even more difficult to endure. We are all appalled and perplexed that this humanitarian information would be targeted and compromised,” said Robert Mardini, ICRC’s director-general. “This cyber-attack puts vulnerable people, those already in need of humanitarian services, at further risk.”

As part of the investigation into the hack, the Red Cross has had to temporarily stop a program that reunites families torn apart by violence, migration or other tragedies, NPR reported.

The Red Cross, as part of its statement about the hack, pleaded with the criminals, saying: “Please do the right thing. Do not share, sell, leak or otherwise use this data.”

A former cyberwarfare adviser to the Red Cross told CNN the incident may be one of the biggest and most sensitive breaches of all humanitarian organizations to date.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
infosecurity-magazine.com

Red Cross: Supply Chain Data Breach Hit 500K People

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has revealed a major data breach that compromised the personal details of over 515,000 “highly vulnerable” victims. It was stolen from a Swiss contractor that stores the data on behalf of the global humanitarian organization headquartered in Geneva. The ICRC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

International Red Cross hack exposes half a million vulnerable people

Hackers targeting the International Red Cross (ICRC) have stolen the personal details of more than half a million "highly vulnerable" people. The humanitarian organisation, which works with victims of war, the missing and detainees around the world, said it had been the victim of a "sophisticated cyber-attack". It is unclear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Which Sector Is Most Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks?

In 2021, we’ve seen the Colonial Pipeline, one of the latest cyber attacks that changed the world, the greatest ever cyberattack in food creation which cursed JBS, the Kaseya ransomware assault by REvil and the Health Service Executive assault on the Irish medical care framework. Such occurrences of cyber attacks ought to remind organizations that, right off the bat, no area is protected from cybercriminals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Cyberwarfare#Computer Security#Icrc#Cnn#The Red Cross#Npr
BBC

US man found dead surrounded by deadly pythons and cobras

A US man has been found dead at his home surrounded by dozens of snakes - many of them venomous. Neighbours alerted police after going to the house in the US state of Maryland and discovering him lying on the floor, apparently unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 124 venomous...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Violence in Germany as thousands protest against vaccine mandates

German riot police were attacked with bottles, fireworks and one was even bitten as more than 35,000 people took part in protests against the government’s coronavirus restrictions and plans to introduce vaccine mandates.While most of the hundreds of protest marches in cities across the country on Monday evening were peaceful, there were attacks against police and journalists in the eastern states of Saxony, where 14 police were injured by protestors, and Saxony-Anhalt, where 40 people were arrested for throwing bottles and pyrotechnics at police in Magdeburg.“One protestor tried to take a police officer’s revolver away from him and another protestor...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Canby Herald

My opinion: Violence impacts all of us, including police officers

Law enforcement at every level must strengthen, and in some cases rebuild, relationships with the people.As 2022 begins, we in law enforcement remain acutely aware of the long, sad shadow that violence has cast across our entire country. And, particularly here, within our shared community, violence — and its threat — has caused substantial pain, suffering and anxiety to our citizens, who we are both sworn and privileged to protect and serve. Of course, we, ourselves, are hardly immune to the ravages of violence. Last year was the deadliest year in decades for law enforcement officers. All Oregonians should take notice. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
latesthackingnews.com

UScellular Discloses Data Breach Following A Cyber Attack

The communication giant has recently reported a data breach incident to the Attorney General. As revealed, UScellular suffered a data breach after experiencing a hacking attack on its billing systems towards the end of 2021. UScellular Data Breach. According to the details shared in the breach notification letter, UScellular suffered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seacoast Current

A New Twist on an Old Scam With The Same Ending

Portsmouth Police are warning about scams involving cryptocurrency ATM that upgrades an old scam with the same result: you lose your money. Crypto cash is a type of digital currency that exists electronically only, according to the FTC. It can cash it in for physical coins but it is usually exchanged online using a phone or computer. Bitcoin and Ether are two well known cryptocurrencies.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Arizona Mirror

Vaccine mandates have always faced resistance — and saved lives

Health care professionals had high hopes that rapid vaccination of our entire U.S. population would slow COVID-19 transmission and stem the disproportionately high death count in the United States. We also hoped to avoid more concerning mutations that are inevitable when viruses multiply unchecked. I lost my mother to COVID-19 in November of 2020, less […] The post Vaccine mandates have always faced resistance — and saved lives appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Rights groups, victims call UN to ban Bangladesh paramilitary force

Families of victims of enforced disappearances allegedly perpetrated by an elite Bangladesh paramilitary group Friday called on the UN to ban the security force from serving as peacekeepers. Families of victims of enforced disappearances and politicians have also stepped up pressure on the tainted security force.
POLITICS
Slate

“If You Have to Throw a Chair at Them, You Throw a Chair at Them”

Last weekend, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker invited in a stranger who knocked at the door of his synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, in Texas. He made him some tea. He told him he could stay for the rest of the service, or just until he got warm. Then the man pulled a gun—and held him and other congregants hostage for the next 11 hours.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
71K+
Followers
87K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy