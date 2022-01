The answer is not as simple as the question seems. It depends on where you live, who you ask and against which decade you’re comparing today’s crime. Colorado, like many other states, has experienced shocking spikes in violence during the pandemic. The state’s homicide rate in 2020 surged to a 25-year high after 293 people were killed, leaving more than five people dead every week, on average. Motor vehicle thefts and aggravated assaults, like shootings and stabbings, skyrocketed statewide as well.

