Millicom's (TIGO) Tigo Announces First Cloud Center of Excellence in Collaboration with Microsoft

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blue Hat (NASDAQ: BHAT) is a leading communication services and internet data center (“IDC”) business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality (“AR”) education curricula and products in China. Blue Hat has announced the expansion of the cooperation between its operating subsidiary, Xunpusen Technology Co. Ltd., and JD Cloud, a leading cloud computing brand under tech giant JD Technology Group. In October 2021, Blue Hat announced Xunpusen’s entry into an agreement to be a channel and port provider for JD Cloud’s SMS channels services. Having obtained the certification and licensure as a JD Cloud core channel partner, Xunpusen anticipates deepening its cooperation with JD Cloud, which will provide opportunities to grow Blue Hat’s IDC and other businesses, while developing a flow of additional resources between JD Cloud and Xunpusen. “We are pleased to have received this additional vote of confidence from JD Cloud and look forward to expanding our cooperation with them as one of their core channel partners,” said Blue Hat CEO Xiaodong Chen. “Xunpusen intends to continue focusing on developing its core technologies and platforms. We believe our partnerships within the industry are critical to continuing the growth trajectory of our IDC business, and we continue to explore new cooperation opportunities and ways to deepen existing relationships such as this one.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO