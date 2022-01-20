ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Millicom's (TIGO) Tigo Announces First Cloud Center of Excellence in Collaboration with Microsoft

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tigo Business, a unit of Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) dedicated to business customers, has announced the first Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) in the Central American region in collaboration with Microsoft. The new CCoE will accelerate cloud adoption across...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
texasguardian.com

Xebia to host their first ever Blog-a-thon in collaboration with Microsoft

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/Mediawire): In conversation with Anand Sahay, CEO and Cofounder, XebiaTell us about Xebia and your global presence. XebiaXebia has strong presence in USA , Canada , Netherlands , Germany , Belgium, Switzerland , Nordics, Poland , UK, Middle-East , South Africa, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia How is the global IT industry faring? What are the expected trends for 2022?The IT industry is on a rise with the global digital revolution. With the pandemic changing the way our lives have ever been, the new normal is all about digital. Some of the trends we foresee:The Digital Enterprise: With most enterprises now capitalizing on the opportunity presented by a permanently remote workforce, work-from-home has made the call for the enterprise to digitalize inescapable. Gartner predicts a 16% CAGR up to 2025 for digital transformation services, leading to a market size of US $2.7 trillion.
BUSINESS
Wichita Eagle

Can Google Disrupt Amazon and Microsoft’s Cloud Dominance?

It's not as glamorous as virtual reality, but it's a big money-making tech industry. Cloud infrastructure keeps growing thanks to a period of massive digital transformations occurring for enterprises all over the world. Benefits include significant cost savings, scalability, increased security, unlimited data storage capacity, reduced environmental impacts, and more,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Millicom#Center Of Excellence#Tigo#Streetinsider Premium#Microsoft Azure#Cybersecurity#Professional Services#Managed Services#Central American#Tigo Business#Guatemalan#Unified Communications#Bcg#Frost Sullivan
StreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks – Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Announces Expanded Cooperation Between Xunpusen and JD Cloud

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blue Hat (NASDAQ: BHAT) is a leading communication services and internet data center (“IDC”) business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality (“AR”) education curricula and products in China. Blue Hat has announced the expansion of the cooperation between its operating subsidiary, Xunpusen Technology Co. Ltd., and JD Cloud, a leading cloud computing brand under tech giant JD Technology Group. In October 2021, Blue Hat announced Xunpusen’s entry into an agreement to be a channel and port provider for JD Cloud’s SMS channels services. Having obtained the certification and licensure as a JD Cloud core channel partner, Xunpusen anticipates deepening its cooperation with JD Cloud, which will provide opportunities to grow Blue Hat’s IDC and other businesses, while developing a flow of additional resources between JD Cloud and Xunpusen. “We are pleased to have received this additional vote of confidence from JD Cloud and look forward to expanding our cooperation with them as one of their core channel partners,” said Blue Hat CEO Xiaodong Chen. “Xunpusen intends to continue focusing on developing its core technologies and platforms. We believe our partnerships within the industry are critical to continuing the growth trajectory of our IDC business, and we continue to explore new cooperation opportunities and ways to deepen existing relationships such as this one.”
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

STL And Robin.io Announce Strategic Collaboration To Deliver Core Technologies To Empower 5G Stacks For Enterprises And Cloud Service Providers

Robin.io will provide the cloud-native Platform for deploying applications and network functions on the STL Enterprise Marketplace Platform. Robin.io, a leader in Kubernetes data management for enterprise applications and operator 5G solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with STL an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, to offer (Xaas) as-a-service solution. The Xaas solution will leverage the STL Enterprise Marketplace Platform with the Robin Cloud-Native Platform (CNP) to deliver enterprise applications and 5G services effectively.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Announcing VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer (Avi) with Cloud Services and the Avi 21.1.3 Release

We are excited to announce Avi with Cloud Services which includes the Avi PULSE service delivering an always-on, as-a-service consumption model for operational capabilities such as central licensing, security feeds, and proactive support. A set of new SKUs that simplify the consumption of the services in a SaaS and subscription model have been available since Dec 23, 2021 as part of the Avi 21.1.3.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Database Platform as a Service (DBPaaS) Solutions Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, Google, Alibaba Cloud

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Database Platform as a Service (DBPaaS) Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake Computing, Salesforce, Alibaba Cloud, Database Labs, Teradata, SAP, Instaclustr, EnterpriseOB, IBM, MLab & MongoDB etc.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Computer Weekly

Qualcomm announces Microsoft collaboration to boost AR in the metaverse

Just as it was announcing at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) a slew of technologies designed to drive its presence in automotive markets, chip giant Qualcomm Technologies has also hit the accelerator pedal into the metaverse, announcing a partnership with Microsoft to expand and hasten the adoption of augmented reality (AR) in the enterprise sector.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Arrow Electronics and Appletec Sign Agreement for Supply of Compact Camera Modules for Embedded Applications

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics Inc. has signed an agreement with Israeli company Appletec under which Appletec will produce a range of compact camera modules (CCMs) exclusively for Arrow. The CCMs are intended for developers who want to add an embedded vision capability to products used in sectors including industrial, medical,...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Will Activision Really Boost Microsoft's (MSFT) Metaverse Ambitions?

From the day it was announced, Microsoft Corporation's (MSFT) acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) has generated a fusillade of headlines. Every aspect of the deal—from the number of times the metaverse was mentioned in the announcement to its effect on the gaming industry—has been dissected. The analysis...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Microsoft’s Activision Acquisition Excellent for ESPO

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shook the video game universe on Tuesday, announcing that it’s acquiring Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) for $68.7 billion in cash. The transaction values the Call of Duty publisher at $95 a share — a 46% premium to where the stock closed on January 14. News of the deal — the largest on record for Microsoft — provided some support for select exchange traded funds, namely the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ: ESPO).
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Charter Communications (CHTR) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral upgraded Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy