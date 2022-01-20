Millicom's (TIGO) Tigo Announces First Cloud Center of Excellence in Collaboration with Microsoft

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/Mediawire): In conversation with Anand Sahay, CEO and Cofounder, XebiaTell us about Xebia and your global presence. XebiaXebia has strong presence in USA , Canada , Netherlands , Germany , Belgium, Switzerland , Nordics, Poland , UK, Middle-East , South Africa, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia How is the global IT industry faring? What are the expected trends for 2022?The IT industry is on a rise with the global digital revolution. With the pandemic changing the way our lives have ever been, the new normal is all about digital. Some of the trends we foresee:The Digital Enterprise: With most enterprises now capitalizing on the opportunity presented by a permanently remote workforce, work-from-home has made the call for the enterprise to digitalize inescapable. Gartner predicts a 16% CAGR up to 2025 for digital transformation services, leading to a market size of US $2.7 trillion.
Comments / 0