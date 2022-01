The drives take Jae’Sean Tate where it might seem he should not venture. The NBA’s land of the giants is generally not for admittedly “thick” 6-foot-4 players. Tate does not even rely on the variety of mid-range floaters that allow the shorter players who score in the lane to get off shots over the sorts of outstretched arms that could otherwise be touching the backboards, as if scoring at the rim will require a sleight-of-hand magic trick.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO