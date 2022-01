Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Some roads in the Great Smoky Mountains area are closing due to the winter storm expected to move in over the weekend. Officials said that Laurel Creek Road and a part of Newfound Gap Road will be closed due to the possibility of snow and ice. They made the announcements on Saturday before the winter storm was expected to enter the East Tennessee area. It is expected to mostly hit Sunday and into Monday.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO