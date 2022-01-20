Hopper’s 4-H Club

Highlands County 4-H teaches youth critical life skills such as leadership, citizenship, communication, and responsibility though the hands-on projects and activities we offer. We provide youth in Highlands County with quality, positive youth development programs. Our programs reinforces skills needed to be successful in school and later the workforce. We work hard to offer a variety of programs to meet the everchanging interests of our youth. We offer traditional agricultural programs as well as S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) programs like rocketry, robotics, computer coding, and as well as healthy living programs that focus on food and nutrition, atv safety, and mindfulness. Our goal is the spark an interest in youth and mold them to be successful citizens in society. While the types of programs that we offer have changed through the years, the focus remains the same.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO