Hopper’s 4-H Club

By Derek A. Cosner CLUB REPORTER
WVNews
 2 days ago

The first meeting of 2022 of the Hopper’s 4-H Club was held virtually because of the snowstorm covering Garrett County and most of the East Coast. The meeting was called to order by President Ava Cosner, and no pledges were recited because the flags are at the Friendsville Senior Center. Roll...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Red House 4-H Club

The Red House 4-H Club held its monthly meeting on Jan. 5 at the Red House St. John’s Lutheran Church. The meeting was called order by President Lauren Friend, and the pledges were led by Jameson Bolyard. Secretary Braxton Warsaw did roll call, and the group welcomed new members Paige Landon and Gage and Mistie Friend. Will Dixon also gave the treasurer’s report.
RED HOUSE, WV
Pratt Tribune

Golden Valley 4-H Club

Members of the Golden Valley 4-H Club met December 12 for their monthly meeting at the Iuka City Hall. It was a joint meeting with the Preston 4-H Club and activities included officer training, Christmas caroling around Iuka and sharing Christmas cookies and hot cocoa.
IUKA, KS
Pleasanton Express

McMullen Co. 4-H Big Dog Hunt

The first-ever McMullen County 4-H Big Dog Hunt will be Feb. 5-6 at the Tilden Lions Club located at 3079 TX-16, in Tilden. Check in is at 12 p.m. Consider taking part in this fundraising event to help the organization and for the thrill of the hunt. Registration is $250...
TILDEN, TX
Natchitoches Times

4-H Livestock Club report

Natchitoches Parish 4-H offers youth opportunities to “learn by doing” in a variety of project areas. In the livestock projects, members can raise and show anything from cows, pigs, goats, rabbits and even chickens. An opportunity that is available to any 4-H member interested in livestock is the Natchitoches Parish 4-H Livestock Club. The club meets monthly and members participate in educational programs, demonstrations and fellowship.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H Club#Volunteers#The 4 H Office#Portal#Record Books
Appeal-Democrat

Hallwood 4-H club to host spaghetti feed, silent auction

The annual Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction hosted by the Hallwood 4-H club will return in February after a few years of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A fundraiser that supports the youth of the Hallwood 4-H club will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Hallwood Community Church, located at 2825 State Highway 20 in Marysville. Seating is limited and community members interested in attending must purchase their tickets in advance. Tickets are $20 per person.
MARYSVILLE, CA
chronicle-express.com

Consider becoming a 4-H volunteer

YATES COUNTY — Did you know 4-H is the largest out-of-school youth organization in the country? The 4-H program has been active for over 100 years, helping young people gain leadership experience, learn life skills, and give back to their communities. 4-H utilizes staff and resources from land grant universities across the nation, as well as over 500,000 4-H volunteers to reach more than 6,000,000 young people each year.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WTOK-TV

Counties hold 4-H Livestock shows

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Clarke county 4-H held its special needs livestock show earlier is morning. Children in the Quitman school district showed animals with a child 4-h exhibitor. The guest judge of the event is Pam Hampton a Quitman Upper Elementary School teacher with a close relationship with special education.
QUITMAN, MS
wbiw.com

Enroll in 4-H today

BEDFORD – Enroll in 4-H for 2022 by this Saturday, January 15. Enroll today at https://v2.4honline.com to enjoy all the fun and educational opportunities that Lawrence County 4-H has to offer. If you need assistance with the registration process you can call 812-275-4623 or visit the Lawrence County Purdue...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
The Repository

ccenterdispatch.com

River Valley 4-H – Future with STEM

River Valley 4-H STEM is expanding quickly after rebuilding our program. The benefits provided by STEM go beyond learning science, technology, engineering, and math. It develops life skills in our youth, such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and innovation through a fun exploratory educational learning environment. River Valley 4-H believes in the youth within our community, that they have a real impact to improve the world around us. 4-H empowers young people with skills to lead for a lifetime.
SCIENCE
Messenger

Sac County 4-H Council named

The Sac County 4-H Awards Banquet was held on Dec. 12 at the Odebolt Community Center. OA Richland Robins hosted this year. Awards included First Time Record Books, Junior Members, State Recognition, Intermediate Members, Senior Members, County Award Winners, 4-H Leader Recognition and Top Awards. After the awards were handed out the induction of the new County Council was held and the attendees enjoyed food prepared by Liway’s Catering.
SAC COUNTY, IA
Reading Eagle

Berks County 4-H presents Horse Club awards

The Berks County 4-H Horse members were recognized recently for their participation and achievements in the horse program for 2021. A highlight to the evening was the announcement of the 2021 Berks County Outstanding Horse Club members. All 4-H Horse Club members have an opportunity to fill out an application...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
University of Florida

Highlands County 4-H Caladium Contest

Highlands County 4-H teaches youth critical life skills such as leadership, citizenship, communication, and responsibility though the hands-on projects and activities we offer. We provide youth in Highlands County with quality, positive youth development programs. Our programs reinforces skills needed to be successful in school and later the workforce. We work hard to offer a variety of programs to meet the everchanging interests of our youth. We offer traditional agricultural programs as well as S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) programs like rocketry, robotics, computer coding, and as well as healthy living programs that focus on food and nutrition, atv safety, and mindfulness. Our goal is the spark an interest in youth and mold them to be successful citizens in society. While the types of programs that we offer have changed through the years, the focus remains the same.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
Messenger

Duncombe couple gives back through 4-H

DUNCOMBE — Both Jim and Kerry Rees were members of 4-H when they were growing up. Now that they are established in their careers and have children of their own, they are back in 4-H. A pair of lambs helped to bring them back. Their oldest daughter, Hannah, got...
The Uvalde Leader-News

Uvalde County 4-H mentors impact community, legacy

Beyond all that students learn from raising an animal for the Uvalde County 4-H program, or the practice that goes into sportsmanship training, there’s a bonus skill being taught: the importance of helping others. When Knippa junior Kayleigh Griffin started out in 4-H eight-years ago as a third-grader showing...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
mynwapaper.com

Animals, art, and anything-goes: 4-H has something for every student

Winston County 4-Hers are busy with a variety of fun—and educational—projects. Addison 4-Hers, for example, are working on the eXtreme Birdhouse project and a photography project called the World I See/Imagine. Soon, registered participants in the Pig Squeal will receive pigs to raise for the next 120 days...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
AG Week

5 ways 4-H, FFA or ag experiences grow our future

4-H. FFA. Livestock judging and shows. Crop judging. County fairs. Why participate and encourage our kids to be active in an array of endeavors rooted in agriculture?. This past fall, I wrote about enrolling your kids in 4-H. A lifelong friend, with zero connections to agriculture other than asking me an occasional question, contacted me after reading that column to let me know she enrolled her kids in 4-H. She sent me pictures of their first meeting, and since then, they’ve added a few animals to their small acreage and the kids are learning to care for them.
AGRICULTURE
Breeze-Courier

Christian Co. 4-H Makes Blanket Donation

(TAYLORVILLE) — On Dec. 7 and 9, the 4-H Youth Leadership Team hosted a Christian County Community Service Workshop at the Christian County Extension Office. The 4-H Youth Leadership Team and 4-H members in the county donated fleece material to make blankets. Local youth participants came to the office to help make tie blankets and they recently donated them to Taylorville Memorial Foundation. The blankets will be given.
TAYLORVILLE, IL

