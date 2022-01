The Mississippi state Senate approved a bill Friday aimed at prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in the state’s public schools. The vote was 32-2. The bill’s sponsor, Republican state Sen. Michael McLendon, said on the Senate floor that he was not aware of CRT currently being taught in the public schools. In August, the state’s Department of Education said no school was teaching CRT, the Clarion-Ledger of Jackson reported.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO