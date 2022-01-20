ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: California hiker stands ground against charging cougar

Mount Shasta Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch Faro was hiking near Pyramid Lake north of Los Angeles recently when he caught movement in his peripheral vision, prompting him to turn around. When he did, he came face-to-face with a charging mountain lion. "When I turned around and really got a look at it, I could...

Reuters

After rain burst, California salmon reclaim old spawning grounds

SAN GERONIMO, Calif., Jan 19 (Reuters) - The heavy rains that soaked California late last year were welcomed by farmers, urban planners - and endangered coho salmon. "We've seen fish in places that they haven't been for almost 25 years," said Preston Brown, director of watershed conservation for Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN).
OCRegister

California becomes ground zero for booze by mail — again

The Golden State appears poised to once again play an outsized role in the future of alcohol in America. Over three decades ago, California was at the vanguard of allowing cross-country wine shipments to thirsty wine enthusiasts. Now it could do the same for liquor and beer, as the Legislature considers making permanent recently expired pandemic shipping exemptions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

How to transform Florida's dead sea urchins

👋 Hey, Selene here!After I saw that thousands of dead sea urchins washed up on Madeira Beach over the weekend, most probably because of recent storms, I knew I had to get my hands on those little spiky guys. Why? In the name of crafts.😍 Expectation: A beautiful bloom of air plant jellyfish.😩 Reality: After walking in the cold to bring my stinky loot home, I spent hours with a bathtub full of urchin guts and an aching back. Of the hundreds of urchins around John's Pass, I collected a grocery bag full thinking it would be way more than enough. But this particular bunch is extremely delicate and about half my collection ended up breaking.Advice: If you want some of the last of the remaining urchins, make sure to grab at least double what you think you need. And try to shake their beaks out at the beach for a less stinky ride home.Here's how I'm cleaning and preserving them. Stay tuned: I've got about 50 urchins ready to become jellyfish planters soon!
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Two Canadian tourists shot dead at Mexican resort

Two Canadians were shot dead and another was wounded at a hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Friday.Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said in a tweet that the violence erupted after an “argument between hotel guests”.Citing Canadian authorities, he added that the gunman as well as the two victims involved in the shooting at Hotel Xcaret had criminal records related to robbery, drug, and weapons offenses.In a separate tweet, Mr Hernández also appealed for any information about the gunman, who was wearing a light gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. The security chief also shared a CCTV photograph of...
NBC News

A Pennsylvania woman rescued a ‘scared’ animal. No one knows what it is

A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
CBS LA

Thousands In La Verne Remain Without Power Following Powerful Wind Storm

LA VERNE (CBSLA) — Nearly 28,000 residents in La Verne Sunday remained without power following a powerful weekend wind storm. Officials said that Southern California Edison was working to restore power to all residents as quickly as possible. The number of those impacted as of Sunday was down from 70,000 as of Saturday afternoon. Crews were also working to remove trees that had fallen from the roadway and sidewalks. The wind storm Saturday also wreaked havoc in Claremont and other foothill areas. There, the strong gusts knocked down powerlines and trees. The trees fell atop of homes, businesses and cars. There were also many near-misses. Residents in Claremont as of Sunday were also experiencing outages, according to SCE.  
CBS Denver

Survey: Peach Pie Is Colorado’s Go-To Pie

(CBS4) – In the spirit of National Pie Day on Sunday, DelightedCooking compiled a list of favorite pies by state. According to how they slice it, Colorado’s favorite is peach. (credit: DelightedCooking) In fact, peach pie is the most popular overall with 14 states preferring it. The next most popular is pecan pie. (credit: DelightedCooking) Our friends to the north in Wyoming prefer apple; in Kansas, they chose cherry; in New Mexico, they love pecan pie; and in Utah, they also love peach pie. A luscious peach pie with a slice removed and ready to eat. Shot on a rustic wood background with fresh peaches. (credit: Getty Images) Surveyors used the following pies to analyze data: Coconut Cream Strawberry Blueberry Raspberry Apple Pumpkin Cherry Peach Banana Cream Boston Cream Chocolate Lemon Meringue Turtle Key Lime Pecan
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe business stands ground on COVID vaccine requirement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popular restaurant, Izanami located at Ten Thousand Waves is being praised by customers for its vaccine mandate and for its handling of the occasional customer that’s not on board with their policy. The resort has had the policy in place since September. This week one customer refused to show proof […]
CBS Denver

6 Of Colorado’s 8 Major River Basins Remain Above Normal On Snowpack

DENVER (CBS4) – After a slow start to the snow accumulation season in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains the jet stream finally brought a favorable storm track to the state during the month of December. Many river basins were able to build up a higher-than-normal snowpack within just a matter of weeks. Since the arrival of the new year it has been fairly quiet with just a couple of weak storm systems passing through, but despite that, the snowpack is still above normal in six of the eight major river basins. The Upper Rio Grande and Arkansas river basins are the only two lagging behind but its not by much. A new storm expected on Tuesday will bring light accumulations to most of the state but we could see some modest amounts fall across the two basins in the most need. After that storm it looks like we’ll see several days of relatively dry and quiet weather but there are some indications in computer forecast models that another series of storms will be possible closer to the first of February.
