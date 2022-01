ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An inmate at an Anderson County prison is accused of killing another inmate by beating him in the head last week. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Wes Alan Bracht, 44, was found with severe injuries to his head on the floor of his cell at the Michael Unit Jan. 13 at 11:58 p.m.

