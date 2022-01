The return of the Bayonne Memorial Day Parade will be on Monday, May 30, according to an announcement by the city, in conjunction with the Memorial Day Parade Committee. The parade was cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. Virus restrictions made it impossible to plan and organize bands, marching groups, public and private organizations, and anyone else who would have participated, according to the parade committee at the time.

