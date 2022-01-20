ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stowe Winter Carnival is happening through Sunday

By LinkedIn
vtcng.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, Jan. 20 is opening night, 5-7 p.m., and Alchemist Brewery hosts a public amateur ice class and competition. On Friday, Jan. 21 pro ice carvers carve their masterpieces in front of local businesses — see lineup below for demo day. Also on Friday, meet and greet professional...

www.vtcng.com

Comments / 0

Related
adirondackalmanack.com

20th Long Lake Winter Carnival set for Jan. 15

On Saturday, January 15th at noon, the 20th Long Lake Winter Carnival will be held at Mt. Sabattis Recreation Center in Long Lake, NY. Events begin with a coronation of the King and Queen of the Moonlighter’s Snowmobile Club followed by a slate of fun family friendly events. The Cardboard Sled Races start at 1 p.m. with prizes awarded for speed and overall award for Best Decoration.
LONG LAKE, NY
lowellsfirstlook.com

Wine About Winter Happening This Saturday

Once the holiday season passes, it’s easy to whine about winter. It’s cold; it’s dark; it’s dreary. However, Lowell’s downtown merchants suggest you replace that whine with something more enjoyable. Their annual Wine About Winter event takes place this Saturday, January 15, 2022. Participating shops will have promotions and giveaways, and local restaurants and breweries will have drink specials.
LOWELL, MI
104.3 WOW Country

McCall Cancels Mardi Gras Parade, Winter Carnival Stays

It's an event like no other in the country. Visitors describe it as a cross between New Orleans and Salt Lake City. What was attempting to explain the annual Mardi Gras Parade in McCall that captures the flavor of the Mardi Gras in between snow-capped mountains? The event is so popular that KTVB has annually broadcast the Mardi Gras Parade, complete with our beloved meteorologist Larry Gebert covered in Mardi Gras Beads.
MCCALL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Stowe Winter Carnival#Stowe Cider#Ice Carving#Stowe Family Dentistry#Tj Neary Vt Ski Museum#Tangerine Olive#Stowe Sandwich Shop
Post Register

McCall Winter Carnival on track for Jan. 28

MCCALL, Idaho (CBS2) — After being canceled in 2021, McCall is once again holding its annual 10-day Winter Carnival. The event usually hosts more than 60,000 people and runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6. This year, the theme is "return to our roots." "If you are coming to...
MCCALL, ID
Daily Northwestern

Annual Winter Carnival returns to Norris

Student Organizations and Activities and Campus Life brought back their annual Winter Carnival to the second floor of Norris University Center. The Saturday night carnival hosted a wide range of activities, including an iceless skating rink sponsored by NU Nights, a “Fill-a-Friend” stuffed animal station and a hot cocoa section sponsored by Northwestern Athletics. The organizers planned the event several months in advance, identifying potential partners for collaboration and preparing backup plans for COVID-19 surges.
NORRIS, IL
mynbc5.com

Fun winter events take over Stowe

STOWE, Vt. — The Stowe Winter Carnival welcomes ice carvers from all over the country for annual ice carving competitions once again. "They said I got good talent, I got the talent for it, I can go big and whatnot. It makes me feel pretty happy obviously,” says Stowe native Zachary Rhodes who is also an ice sculptor.
STOWE, VT
baysideoc.com

Berlin Restaurant Week runs through Sunday

Jan. 13, 2022) Berlin’s sixth annual Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, with numerous local dining establishments offering special fare with special pricing. Economic & Community Development Director Ivy Wells said public response has been overwhelming since the promotion began on Monday. “The community has been excited,” she said.
BERLIN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Fox11online.com

Gresham Lions Club prepares for Winter Carnival on Saturday

GRESHAM (WLUK) -- For the past 60-plus years, people have been taking to the ice in the Gresham area for the annual Winter Carnival. After the latest coating of overnight snow, a plow driver cleared the parking lot Monday morning at The Gresham Lions Club. Inside the pavilion, preparations are underway for Saturday's event featuring food, raffle drawings and more.
GRESHAM, WI
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Winter Carnival committee raffles Trudeau buttons

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee announced Monday that it will be raffling off a complete set of Garry Trudeau’s winter carnival buttons spanning from 1981 to 2022. Those who donate $10 to the committee will be entered in the drawing on May 5, National Cartoonist Day. The raffle...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Winter Carnival Shoebox float contest returns

SARANAC LAKE — A Winter Carnival event born during last year’s pared down carnival is returning this year. The Village Mercantile, formerly the Community Store of Saranac Lake, has announced the 2022 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Shoebox Float Contest is on. Last year, Winter Carnival activities were more...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Steamboat Pilot & Today

2022 Winter Carnival poster unveiled

Created by local artist MB Warner, the original artwork for the 2022 Winter Carnival poster features an homage to Steamboat Springs’ past. “When I was asked to paint the artwork for the annual Winter Carnival poster, I knew I wanted to evoke the emotion of old Steamboat and the joy and simplicity of the time,” Warner said in a statement.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
La Crosse Tribune

The Way it Was: Winter Carnival Parade, January 26, 1922

Held 100 years ago this week from January 25-28, 1922, the Winter Carnival celebrated La Crosse’s winter sports and industries. The Winter Carnival was considered a City holiday, and employees were given a half-day at work the day of the parade. Those participating in the parade used this time on their elaborate costumes and floats. The 3-mile parade route started at Jackson & Third, traveled along Third to the North Side, and ended in Copeland Park. A queen and king were nominated and elected for the celebrations.
LA CROSSE, WI
vermontjournal.com

Chester announces this year’s Winter Carnival

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester will be holding it’s annual 2022 Chester Winter Carnival this year from Saturday, Feb. 19 to Sunday, Feb. 20. The carnival will feature several events on Saturday including demo rides on 120’s by the Chester Snowmobile Club at Buttonwood Farms from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with food, coffee, and hot chocolate served for anyone looking to warm up.
CHESTER, VT
KARE 11

The 136th Winter Carnival opens Friday in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Though the weather outside may be frightful, it may be just right this weekend's festivities in St. Paul. "Perfect for ice yes, absolutely," said Lisa Jacobson, President of the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation. It’s the perfect combination of subzero temps and sunshine, setting...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Idaho State Journal

After a one-year hiatus, McCall Winter Carnival returns, minus parade

McCALL — After taking one year off due to the pandemic, McCall, Idaho, is preparing to celebrate 56 years of the McCall Winter Carnival. The small town of 3,000 typically welcomes a surge of more than 60,000 people during the 10-day winter jubilee, but in 2021 the celebration was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, said a press release about the event, it is back sans parade to celebrate the community’s winter culture and honor a “Return to Our Roots” as the theme.
MCCALL, ID
wesb.com

Big Winter Strom Coming Sunday

A ‘Saskatchewan screamer’ is set to hit Bradford and the Twin Tiers Sunnday evening and has already left a foot of snow for some in the Midwest. According to AccuWeather, Travel disruptions and power outages would be expected should the storm reach its full potential. New snow accumulation...
BRADFORD, PA
chelseaupdate.com

Mark Your Calendars: American Legion Winter Carnival Feb. 4-6

Held the first full weekend in February, the winter weekend offers folks a chance to compete in the annual fishing derby on Friday afternoon, Feb. 4 followed by some card playing during the annual euchre tournament. Gather in the warmth of the Legion Hall for the tournament that begins at 7 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee, and you must be 18 years or older to play.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wsspaper.com

Baking through the seasons: Winter

For a lot of people, baking is a vital part of the winter experience. There are so many iconic and tasty flavors and treats associated with that snowy time of the year. Though it was hard to choose, for this show they decided to make goodies with the flavors peppermint and hot chocolate. For the peppermint, they made gooey peppermint chocolate Oreo cookies which turned out absolutely divine. And for the hot chocolate, they made hot cocoa cupcakes with marshmallow frosting. They totally captured the feeling of sitting by the fire after a cold day with a hot cup of cocoa. If you want to see more of their journey in the kitchen this season, watch their video below, and if you want to make the treats yourself, take a look at the recipe cards included!
RECIPES
vtcng.com

‘Locals will take the freshies over the flags anytime’

It was a week that had it all in Stowe — from legit frosty days and nights to the long-awaited storm. This may not have been a Martin Luther King weekend to match the most legendary, but it definitely took precedence as this winter’s most memorable weekend. Locals knew that it was going to be the beginning of a stretch of cold days and colder nights, but rumors of a storm headed this way were taking the edge off an otherwise daunting forecast.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy