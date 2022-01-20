New York Rep Arrested During Voting Rights Protest Outside Capitol

Tucker Carlson compared President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate to Nazi experiments on concentration camp captives and similar human experiments undertaken by the imperial Japanese military on Friday. A federal judge in Texas struck down the mandate earlier in the day. Speaking to Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist and an infamous anti-vaxxer, the Fox News host said, “After watching what the imperial Japanese army and the Nazis did in their medical experiments, I thought that American physicians agreed that compulsory medical care was unethical, it was immoral, and it could never be imposed on anyone. When did we forget that?” Malone full-throatedly agreed with Carlson, remarking, “Apparently, about a year ago was when we must have forgotten that… Thank you for bringing up the Nuremberg Trials, Tucker.” This is not the first time Fox hosts have made such analogies. In November, Fox Nation host Lara Logan likened Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Nazi “Angel of Death,” Josef Mengele, famous for horrific and cruel human experimentation at Auschwitz. Fox distanced itself from Logan following the comments.
