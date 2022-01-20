ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Rep Arrested During Voting Rights Protest Outside Capitol

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) was arrested Thursday during a voting rights protest at the U.S. Capitol, according to a spokesperson. He had joined “a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of...

TheDailyBeast

