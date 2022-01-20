SPD: Man injured in crossbow shooting at Capitol Hill encampment

Crossbow incident

SEATTLE — A man was injured after being shot with a crossbow in Capitol Hill on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 12:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Bellevue Place East for a report of an assault at an encampment.

When they arrived, the found a man with a crossbow bolt sticking out of his chest.

The man was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

While investigating, police learned that the victim had been in a fight with another man who then shot the victim with the crossbow before fleeing the scene.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

©2022 Cox Media Group