SPD: Man injured in crossbow shooting at Capitol Hill encampment
SEATTLE — A man was injured after being shot with a crossbow in Capitol Hill on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded around 12:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Bellevue Place East for a report of an assault at an encampment.
When they arrived, the found a man with a crossbow bolt sticking out of his chest.
The man was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center.
While investigating, police learned that the victim had been in a fight with another man who then shot the victim with the crossbow before fleeing the scene.
Officials are continuing to investigate.
