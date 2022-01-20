ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons' Daniel Helm: Signs with Atlanta

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Falcons signed Helm to a reserve/future contract Thursday. Helm spent...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger is a warning to the Atlanta Falcons

Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons could be a surprising fit for rival Cam Newton

The Atlanta Falcons are all too familiar with what Cam Newton is capable of. Despite the quarterback’s recent struggles Atlanta will remember Newton for the power runs that too often left Atlanta fans wondering if anyone on their roster knew how to tackle?. It seems obvious Cam’s time as...
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons sign tight end to reserve/futures deal

Tight end Daniel Helm, who played nine games with the Raiders this season, signed a reserve/futures contract with the Falcons on Thursday. Helm, 26, played at Duke. He’s 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds. He has played in 14 NFL games and made one start. He’s also spent time with the Chargers, 49ers, Chiefs and Buccaneers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#American Football#Helm#Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons draft choice will be impossible to predict

While the NFL season is still technically rolling on, it is unfortunately over for the Atlanta Falcons. They now have to look forward to the draft which is approaching quickly. Terry Fontenot will be making his selections under a lot of pressure. He claims the team still abides by the...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Rebuilding pass rush, outside linebacker position in Atlanta: Falcons breakdown

Editor's note:This story is a part of the Falcons Breakdown series, which evaluates each position group and how it will it look for next season. We discussed it in the previous Falcons Breakdown installment focusing on the defensive interior, but we're going to go into the topic further as we take a look at the Falcons outside linebacker corp. The topic? Perhaps it's obvious. We're about to talk about pass rush.
NFL
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons should bring back Hayden Hurst next season

One Atlanta Falcons free agent that is going to fly under the radar this off-season is tight-end Hayden Hurst. With Younghoe Koo and Cordarrell Patterson set to hit free agency Hurst could easily become overlooked in a list of Atlanta’s off-season decisions. Hayden Hurst had a season to forget...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy