Falcons' Daniel Helm: Signs with Atlanta

Editor's note:This story is a part of the Falcons Breakdown series, which evaluates each position group and how it will it look for next season. We discussed it in the previous Falcons Breakdown installment focusing on the defensive interior, but we're going to go into the topic further as we take a look at the Falcons outside linebacker corp. The topic? Perhaps it's obvious. We're about to talk about pass rush.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO