Falcons' Daniel Helm: Signs with Atlanta

Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
The Atlanta Falcons are all too familiar with what Cam Newton is capable of. Despite the quarterback’s recent struggles Atlanta will remember Newton for the power runs that too often left Atlanta fans wondering if anyone on their roster knew how to tackle?. It seems obvious Cam’s time as...
Tight end Daniel Helm, who played nine games with the Raiders this season, signed a reserve/futures contract with the Falcons on Thursday. Helm, 26, played at Duke. He’s 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds. He has played in 14 NFL games and made one start. He’s also spent time with the Chargers, 49ers, Chiefs and Buccaneers.
While the NFL season is still technically rolling on, it is unfortunately over for the Atlanta Falcons. They now have to look forward to the draft which is approaching quickly. Terry Fontenot will be making his selections under a lot of pressure. He claims the team still abides by the...
Editor's note:This story is a part of the Falcons Breakdown series, which evaluates each position group and how it will it look for next season. We discussed it in the previous Falcons Breakdown installment focusing on the defensive interior, but we're going to go into the topic further as we take a look at the Falcons outside linebacker corp. The topic? Perhaps it's obvious. We're about to talk about pass rush.
One Atlanta Falcons free agent that is going to fly under the radar this off-season is tight-end Hayden Hurst. With Younghoe Koo and Cordarrell Patterson set to hit free agency Hurst could easily become overlooked in a list of Atlanta’s off-season decisions. Hayden Hurst had a season to forget...
We’re heading into the divisional round of yet another postseason that does not feature the Atlanta Falcons. But that doesn’t mean we can’t watch this weekend’s games with an eye on the Falcons’ future. All of this year’s playoff teams have key players at positions...
Dallas Cowboys owner and de facto general manager Jerry Jones is frustrated with a whole lot of things after his team's disappointing opening-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Among the things disappointing him at the moment is wide receiver Amari Cooper. "Amari Cooper should take half the field...
On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a quarterback competition on their hands for the first time in nearly two decades, and head coach Mike Tomlin expects former Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins to battle Mason Rudolph this offseason for the right to be Ben Roethlisberger’s immediate successor. “Both guys have...
In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
