Yesterday, Shams Charania reported that Paul Millsap and the Nets have mutually agreed to find him a new home where he will have a more significant role. Millsap, who has spent the last four seasons with the Nuggets and signed with the Nets this offseason, has only appeared in 24 games for Brooklyn, averaging just over 11 minutes per contest, and those minutes have become even harder to come by as of late. Millsap hasn’t played in 11 straight games and was inactive for the last three. Of course, my immediate thought was to bring The Anchorman home.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO