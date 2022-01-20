Preview: Flyers to host Blue Jackets for the first time this season

Ottawa Senators (24 points, 11-20-2, 7th Atlantic, 15th East)*. Columbus Blue Jackets (37 points, 18-19-1, 5th Metropolitan, 10th East) Coming off a split series vs the Pennsylvania teams, the Blue Jackets are continuing this little streak of reuniting with teams they haven’t played in almost two years. Next up is the Ottawa Senators, who are 2-2 since their return from playing one game in 25 days. In addition to a run-in with the popular illness in November, this puts the Senators in dead last in games played, with 33. And in the games they have played, they haven’t been too great, going 4-15-1 through their first 20 games. They’ve improved to 7-5-1 since then, however, while the Blue Jackets are 5-8 in the same span. Anyone’s game.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO