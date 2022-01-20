ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Preview: Flyers to host Blue Jackets for the first time this season

By Matt Conte
Broad Street Hockey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlyers fans may remember that the last season in which the team had a 10-game losing streak, they made the playoffs and became the first and only team to do that in NHL history. That was the 2017-2018 season, which followed a season in which the team had a 10-game winning...

www.broadstreethockey.com

