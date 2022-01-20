ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Wheat for Mar. was off 6.25 cents at $7.9025 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .50 cent at...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Mixed with Corn Higher

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday Friday; soybean futures are 10 to 12 cents lower; wheat is 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday with two-sided action so far. There was a test of the post-harvest highs at $6.17 before trade faded slightly with strong spread action continuing. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand. Export sales rebounded solidly to 1.09 million metric tons (mmt) of old crop, and 105,000 metric tons (mt) of new crop with 247,800 mt sold to unknown for old crop.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Overnight but Holding Wednesday Surge

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/2 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 5 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed with corn and wheat mostly lower while the soy complex holds small gains. Importantly the big gains of the previous session are being held so far.
MARKETS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
143K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy