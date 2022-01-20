ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Massive Pokemon Unite Update Makes a Ton of Character Changes

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Pokemon Unite developer TiMi Studio Group released version 1.4.1.2 of the game on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. As far as updates go, this one is on the hefty size, offering a ton of changes. This version has some standard bug fixes and shop updates, but players will be interested...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Gaming World Reacts to Microsoft's Shocking Purchase of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft shocked the gaming world this week when they announced they would purchased the beleaguered gaming publisher Activision Blizzard. Microsoft will purchase Activision, the maker of the Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch franchises, for nearly $70 billion dollars, which will serve to greatly strengthen their portfolio of game franchises for their XBox consoles. Activision Blizzard has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, with the company at the center of a massive scandal involving sexual harassment and a toxic workplace that led many of its partners to "re-evaluate" their relationship with the company. Microsoft was one such company, which makes it something of a surprise that they decided to purchase Activision Blizzard outright.
Gamespot

Ghost Tree Trevenant Scares Its Way Into Pokemon Unite January 20

Pokemon Unite's roster of playable Pokemon is about to get a little more spooky as Trevenant, the Elder Tree Pokemon, becomes the 30th addition to the roster on January 20. The official Pokemon Unite Twitter confirmed the spooky sapling's addition with a short video showing off its abilities. Based on what is shown, Trevenant can sap health from opponents and wild Pokemon, use its big branch arms for a Wood Hammer attack, and push enemies with a dash attack.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Makes Big Change to Classic Pokemon Move

Yesterday's Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer revealed that the game will feature a significant change to at least one classic Pokemon move. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company dropped a 13-minute overview of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, its upcoming Pokemon game that makes major changes to the familiar Pokemon game formula. While much of the trailer was spent explaining how crafting and battles will work as well as showing off the wide open spaces of the Hisui region, fans spotted a major change to a classic Pokemon move. In the overview, the player character is shown battling a berserk Kleavor, a Rock/Bug-type evolved version of Scyther. During the battle, Kleavor uses Stealth Rock on the trainer's Psyduck. However, unlike in past games, Stealth Rock deals a significant amount of damage at the outset to Psyduck. It also appears to have a lingering effect, as a caption box notes that splintered rocks dig into Psyduck. You can see this new version of Stealth Rock occur at the 12:30 mark of the video below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Unite Added to Pokemon World Championships

Pokemon Unite will have an official competitive circuit, culminating with a championship series at the Pokemon World Championships in London. Producer Masaaki Hoshino made the announcement earlier today on Pokemon Unite's website, providing players with confirmation that a competitive format will be coming to the game. Teams will battle over the course of a "competitive season," culminating with the Pokemon World Championships in August 2022 in London. More details on how players can qualify for the Pokemon World Championships will be announced at a later date. Pokemon Unite will join the core Pokemon video games (known as VGC), Pokemon Trading Card Game, and Pokemon Go at the annual competition.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

The Anacrusis: How to Change Characters

The Anacrusis, the first game by developers Stray Bombay, has finally launched in Early Access and as part of the Xbox Game Pass library for January. Using inspiration from Left 4 Dead, this cooperative shooter pits players against an alien horde on a Starship. Players are cast as one of four characters as they blast their way through to safety.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus may introduce major change to Sinnoh Mythical

A new Pokemon Legends Arceus leak claims that Game Freak will make a major change to Sinnoh Mythical, Arceus. Could a new Pokemon type be introduced?. The wait is almost over as Pokemon Legends Arceus is set to hit stores on January 28, 2022. Despite the RPG being close to release, many fans are still in the dark as to what to expect in the Diamond & Pearl origin story.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Season 2 End Date and Time

Season 2 of Pokemon Unite has been full of amazing content. From celebrating the New Years alongside Christmas, the festivities brought the holidays for players to commemorate together. Even Halloween Spooktober dropped, releasing multiple new playable pokemon throughout the celebrations. Now as the month of January comes to a close, players may be wondering, what is the Pokemon Unite Season 2 end date?
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Pokemon Unite Tournament Mode Announced

There are two big updates for Pokemon Unite. Each one gets competitive in its own way. First, Timi Studio is working on a new Pokemon Unite tournament mode. In addition, the game will be among the games at the 2022 Pokemon World Championships. Producer Masaaki Hoshino discussed both in a new update.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Shares Massive Gameplay Overview Trailer

We are a mere 15 days away from Pokemon Legends: Arceus officially releasing, and it feels like we keep getting spoiled with outpouring information about the brand new title. Now we’ve really got it good, as Nintendo has dropped a full 13-minute gameplay video with slews of entirely brand new gameplay footage, information and more that fans can analyze and get excited over during this near two week wait. Take a close look at walking around and gathering items with Pokemon to craft goods, finding different Pokemon out at all times of day, battling and more. There’s so much to see in this massive trailer, it’s exciting to think about what else we still haven’t seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite: Top Win Rate OP Pokemon Breakdown Analysis

Recently, some statistics revealed on Pokemon Unite data bases showing off the win rates for Masters top 100 players. These stats essentially tell players the strongest, most powerful picks in Pokemon Unite. At least in regards to the top levels of play, since the Pokemon Unite Top Win Rate focus around only the top of the top master ranked players. This piece will analyze and break down why these specific picks/builds are so strong. But keep in mind, these strategies are only broken with the proper knowledge and team play. Click here to see the percentiles for the win rates of specific picks, and here for the highest win rate builds.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

FIFA 22 update makes gameplay changes, adds new Volta stadiums

A new Title Update is now available for FIFA 22 on PC, with a console release to follow at a later date. This new update makes it so driven passes are more likely to be intercepted, automatic player switching is “slightly faster” when defending crosses, and shooting assistance is reduced when attempting shots with the keeper close to the post. Additionally, the AI can now perform more types of shots, the AI will use slide tackles less, and more players will now stay back when the Defensive Corners Custom Tactics slider is set to one or two bars.
FIFA
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Will Receive a Ton of Activision Blizzard Games Following Acquisition

Microsoft broke everyone's brains this morning when it announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard to the tune of $68.7B. The move is an unprecedented one for a number of reasons, but once closed, it means that a number of franchises including Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft will belong to Xbox. As such, Xbox head Phil Spencer revealed today that many games associated with these properties will end up coming to Xbox Game Pass in due time.
VIDEO GAMES

