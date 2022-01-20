ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Mask up while on the trains

By Editorial
Newsday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe complaints roll in nearly every day. Just look at a sampling of recent social media posts. "There are multiple people in my train cars not wearing masks." "When the @LIRR keeps talking about how they enforce masks, yet the guy a row over is coughing without one on. The conductor...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

U.S. allows teens to drive big rigs in new pilot program

The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program. Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Public Relations
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: Feasibility Study Completed For Proposed Interboro Expressway, Which Would Connect Queens And Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Interboro Expressway is one step closer to becoming a reality. It’s not a road, but a new mass transit, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. Connecting Queens and Brooklyn through a new commuter rail line is a decades-old idea that’s finally gaining traction. “If you can shave 30 or 40 minutes off someone’s commute every single day, that is a gift,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. READ MORE: Gov. Hochul Says Proposed Brooklyn-Queens Rail Service Would Connect Nearly 1 Million Residents To More Subway Lines, LIRR Hochul was in Brooklyn to announce the completion of a feasibility study, setting the stage for community...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

FDNY Reminds New Yorkers To Use Space Heaters Safely As Temperatures Dip

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As temperatures drop overnight Saturday, the FDNY is reminding everyone how to safely use space heaters at home. The warning comes in the wake of the deadly Bronx high-rise fire, which officials say was sparked by a space heater. It’s going to be a cold one tonight, New Yorkers! If you’re using a space heater to stay warm, be #FDNYSmart and plug your heater directly into the wall. See more tips at https://t.co/NpwdRdlElY pic.twitter.com/0xStZkp3S7 — FDNY (@FDNY) January 22, 2022 Here are some tips: Don’t use extension cords. Plug the space heater directly into the wall. Keep it at least three feet away from bedding and other flammable materials. Turn off the space heater before leaving the room or going to sleep. .@NYCDHS’s Code Blue is in effect until tomorrow, Sunday, January 23 at 8:00 AM. If you see a homeless person outside in these frigid temperatures, please call us at 311. pic.twitter.com/4zM9FV6feA — New York City 311 (@nyc311) January 22, 2022 A Code Blue went into effect Saturday night. Temperatures in the city will feel like the teens early Sunday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy