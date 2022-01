He was larger than life and North Carolina can claim him as one of our own. World renowned fashion icon Andre’ Leon Talley has passed away. You couldn’t miss him at Vogue fashion shows. He was on the front row as editor at large sitting right beside Anna Wintour . Standing 6’6 inches tall he was truly larger than life. Andre’ grew up in Durham with his grandmother but somehow made his way to New York, Paris and Milan. He was 73 years old according to TMZ. No word on how he passed away.

DURHAM, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO