Looking back. Drew Barrymore had a “nervous breakdown” on the Scream set in 1996 when she thought she was pregnant. “We became so close, Courteney [Cox],” the Drew Barrymore Show host, 46, told her 57-year-old former costar in a Monday, January 10, episode. “I remember at the poster shoot I was having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant. I kept asking you, ‘How do you know if you’re pregnant? We’re supposed to shoot this poster but oh, my God, I just started dating somebody and how do you know?’”

