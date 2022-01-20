UPDATE: Libraries, park, museum to reopen Sunday

Jan. 22 - Hampton's libraries and parks will reopen on Sunday as the city and its roadways get back to normal following a snowstorm.

All public libraries will operate for normal business hours on Sunday. All parks, including Bluebird Gap Farm and Air Power Park, will open at noon.

The Hampton History Museum will be open from noon-5 p.m. The city's two municipal golf courses, The Hampton and The Woodlands, will remain closed due to snow on the courses.

Motorists are urged to drive carefully due to sub-freezing temperatures that could cause icy roads.

EARLIER

Jan. 22 - At mid-afternoon, the main roads in Hampton are in good condition after several hours of treatment with snowplows, brine and salt, but motorists should be careful this evening when temperatures drop below freezing and the moisture on the roads turns to ice.

According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service station in Wakefield, temperatures will drop to 20 degrees or lower tonight, well below freezing. That could create dangerous conditions on the roadways that are still wet from the melted and plowed snow. Temperatures could reach into the 40s as the sun comes out on Sunday afternoon, but we will still be looking at sub-freezing temperatures for the next several nights.

Motorists are urged to use caution.

EARLIER

Jan 22, 2022 - Hampton got an estimated 2 to almost 4 inches of snow overnight, depending on where you are in the city. The main roads are passable, but only for careful drivers with cars that can handle snow. City parks, including Bluebird Gap Farm, libraries, community and neighborhood centers, museums, golf courses are all closed today.

Snow fell through the night until about 7 a.m., covering roads as quickly as they were plowed. City crews were out overnight to plow and drop salt and continuing today. Roads are still slick, including the interstate. VDOT cameras showed accidents along I-64 near Cunningham Ave. early Saturday.

Jan. 21, 2022 - The City of Hampton has closed all public libraries, parks and community centers in anticipation of the snow and winter weather forecast for early Saturday morning.

The Hampton History Museum will also be closed on Saturday. All parks, including Bluebird Gap Farm and Air Power Park, will be closed, as well as all community centers and neighborhood centers. The Woodlands and The Hamptons golf courses will be closed on Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Health has announced that its Covid-19 vaccination and testing sites will be closed for the weekend..

EARLIER

Jan. 21, 2022 - Hampton got less than an inch of snow on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, and most of that melted when it hit warm, pretreated main city streets. A winter advisory is in effect, as the larger snowstorm is still predicted for today.

It’s cold (20 degrees as of 6 a.m. with a wind chill at 16 degrees and winds at 21 mph at Langley Air Force Base’s weather station). And it's going to stay cold, with winds potentially increasing to 28 mph.

Hampton’s streets are mostly clear, according to Public Works teams who were out working overnight. Trash collection will start on time for Friday routes.

However, city offices and facilities are closed today, as city and state officials are discouraging people from being on the roads.

Drivers should use caution, as any pockets of water that remained in the roads on low spots is likely frozen.

Snow is expected to begin in the afternoon and become heavy overnight, and the National Weather Service is calling for 4-6 inches by Saturday morning. Local TV meteorologists vary in their predictions. Hampton is right on the line, with less snow expected in Newport News and west/north and more expected in Virginia Beach and places south/east.

EARLIER:

Jan. 20, 2022 - Two storms are preparing to dump as much as 6 inches of snow on Hampton Roads, and wet roads are expected to freeze overnight. City offices and other buildings, including libraries and community centers, will remain closed. Hampton is under a winter weather advisory today, followed by a winter storm warning from Friday morning until Saturday morning.

Rain is expected to shift to snow late this afternoon or early this evening, The National Weather Service station in Wakefield said, with a potential 1-2 inches of snow this evening and overnight. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing overnight and could cause melted snow to refreeze on roads.

The second storm is expected to hit Friday and Saturday, creating accumulations of 4-6 inches. However, temperatures are expected to remain below freezing, which would limit snow melting.

Gov. Glenn Youngkins has declared a state of emergency, and the Virginia Department of Transportation is advising residents to stay off the roads as much as possible once the snow starts and the temperatures drop.

The Public Works Department has crews working on the bridges and streets throughout the storm, focusing on the busier roads and intersections. Click here to see a map of the snow plow routes. Plans are in place to open shelters if they become necessary.

Follow the city's Facebook page or other social media accounts for regular updates.