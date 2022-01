On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing ways to manage stress and stay balanced this year. Nearly one-third of US adults said because of the pandemic, they struggle to make basic decisions, such as what to wear or what to eat, according to the 2021 "Stress in America" survey conducted by the American Psychological Association. People of color reported higher levels of stress and parents of children under 18 report that both day-to-day and major life decisions are more stressful than they were pre-pandemic.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO