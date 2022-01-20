ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Explore Various Cultures at the 30th Annual World of Nations Celebration

Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LN2om_0drHelFv00

The City of Jacksonville invites residents and visitors to the 30th Annual World of Nations Celebration. This multicultural festival brings the world to Jacksonville to showcase the sights, sounds and tastes from nations around the globe.

“The World of Nations Celebration has brought our community together to celebrate diversity for the past 30 years,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “Jacksonville’s residents are made up of various backgrounds and cultures and it is an honor that our city has the opportunity to celebrate that together.”

The event will return to Metropolitan Park Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tickets are available online for a discounted advance purchase price of $5 + fees (ages 3 and under are free). Tickets purchased at the entrance the day of the event will be $8 for ages 4-17 and $10 for adults 18+. Please note, all ticket sales are cashless. Only Visa, Discover, American Express and Mastercard credit and debit cards are accepted at the entrance.

Countries participating in the World of Nations Celebration include: The Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Palestine, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Spain, St. Lucia, Turkey, U.S.A., U.S. Virgin Islands and Venezuela

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Curry
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

103
Followers
245
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville is the most populous city in Florida, and is the largest city by area in the contiguous United States as of 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy