Explore Various Cultures at the 30th Annual World of Nations Celebration

The City of Jacksonville invites residents and visitors to the 30th Annual World of Nations Celebration. This multicultural festival brings the world to Jacksonville to showcase the sights, sounds and tastes from nations around the globe.

“The World of Nations Celebration has brought our community together to celebrate diversity for the past 30 years,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “Jacksonville’s residents are made up of various backgrounds and cultures and it is an honor that our city has the opportunity to celebrate that together.”

The event will return to Metropolitan Park Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tickets are available online for a discounted advance purchase price of $5 + fees (ages 3 and under are free). Tickets purchased at the entrance the day of the event will be $8 for ages 4-17 and $10 for adults 18+. Please note, all ticket sales are cashless. Only Visa, Discover, American Express and Mastercard credit and debit cards are accepted at the entrance.

Countries participating in the World of Nations Celebration include: The Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Palestine, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Spain, St. Lucia, Turkey, U.S.A., U.S. Virgin Islands and Venezuela