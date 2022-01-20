Unheralded Holway making his mark

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (13-19-1-0) vs BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (14-8-2-0) SUN., JAN. 23 | 5:00 P.M. | SAP CENTER | SAN JOSE, CA. Condors Clash: The San Jose Barracuda take on the Bakersfield Condors for the second game of a home and road after a 4-3 loss to the Condors on Saturday night in Bakersfield. Lifetime, San Jose is 30-26-4-5 against Bakersfield and have gone 1-3 in four games so far this season. The Barracuda are 1-0 in the only head-to-head matchup at the SAP Center against Bakersfield on Nov. 17 (4-3 W). The Condors enter Sunday riding an 11-game point streak (8-0-2-1) and six game winning streak. Bakersfield sits at fifth in the Pacific Division in points (34) and ninth in the Western Conference.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO