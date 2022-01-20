ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – A Grand Finale

By John Carson
Game Informer Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a reboot and three exceptional expansions, Final Fantasy XIV’s fourth add-on, Endwalker, has a lot to live up to, especially as it’s billed as the conclusion to the storyline that’s been brewing since the defunct 1.0 release. I’m happy to report Endwalker masterfully delivers a dense narrative full of exciting...

massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV has its story beats up through patch 7.0 planned out already

It turns out that the Final Fantasy XIV team isn’t resting in the wake of the Endwalker launch. The recent Radio Mog Station event with producer and director Naoki Yoshida revealed several pieces of behind-the-scenes information that has been translated by fans, including the fact that plans are already in place for what the story for the game will be through the next several patches and up to the next expansion. Considering that this will be the first expansion in the game’s history that’s not part of the same ongoing storyline, that’s a pretty significant amount of work already done.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The next big Final Fantasy XIV announcement is coming in February

Looking for the next big Final Fantasy XIV announcement following the release of the savage raid difficulty? It’s coming soon, the team says, based on a recent Japanese Radio Mog Station broadcast (as translated by Reddit user Spare_indication1720). Slated for “late February,” a heap of details are coming our...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV 6.05 Full Patch Notes Released

Square Enix released the full patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05, which includes a list of new items that were made available through the patch. Additionally, the full patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 includes a list of all recipes that arrived along with the update. Items on the crafting list vary from consumable items to item level 580 gear that can be obtained through crafting. Players can now find the recipes in full through the official Lodestone website without having to log into the game.
RECIPES
wccftech.com

Final Fantasy XIV to Get “Drastic” Updates Leading to ver. 7.0, More Info Coming in February

Final Fantasy XIV is in the midst of a bit of a renaissance right now, as the collapse of other major MMOs like World of Warcraft and the success of the new Endwalker expansion have led to a major boost in popularity for the 8-year-old MMO. Square Enix would be forgiven if they decided to rest on their laurels for a while, but apparently, that’s not going to happen – during the most recent Radio Mog Station broadcast, FFXIV director Naoki Yoshida hinted at future plans for the game, and it sounds like he has some bold ideas about where to go next.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Hildibrand Adventure Quests and how to start them in Final Fantasy XIV

The Hildibrand Adventure Quests are a series of optional side adventures you can do in Final Fantasy XIV. You have the option to complete these after catching up through the Main Scenario Quests, which are the primary pieces of content you need to complete in the game. The Hildibrand Adventure Quests are also how you unlock the Manderville Dance emote. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the Hildibrand Adventure Quests in Final Fantasy XVI and where you need to go to start them.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Final Fantasy XIV Sales And World Transfers To Resume This Month

Alright, gang. We have (mostly) good news on the Final Fantasy XIV technical front. It seems things are smoothing out, as a recent letter from Yoshi-P revealed that the team is ready to bring back a few of the functions we’ve been waiting on. Some of it will take longer than others – even going much later into the year, but we do have a few things that are going to happen very soon.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV Director Addresses Abuse Towards Devs

The notoriously non-toxic community is in trouble with the boss. Final Fantasy XIV is known for having one of the most friendly communities in the gaming world, signaling a huge departure from a typical MMO. While the game incentivizes people to help new players with bonus items and experience, your typical Warrior of Light simply loves welcoming fresh blood to the title, which currently sits at over 25 million players. As kind as the community can be to one another, a few bad apples are spoiling this squeaky-clean reputation by hurling abuse–not at players, but at the title’s development team. Director and producer Naoki Yoshida addressed this on the latest episode of Radio Mog Station on January 9.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

GTFO Review – The Great Escape

Turtle Rock Studios helped define the cooperative squad-based genre with Left 4 Dead and its recently released spiritual successor, Back 4 Blood. 10 Chamber Collective, a small group of ex-Payday developers, was undoubtedly inspired by the acclaimed zombie-slaying franchise. In truth, the studio’s debut project, GTFO, is Payday meets Left 4 Dead, but with a deliciously dangerous learning curve. GTFO’s satisfying mix of tactical action and all-encompassing uneasiness will likely appeal to FPS fanatics yearning for an electrifying challenge. And now that its two-year Early Access period has ended, 10 Chamber Collective’s survival horror shooter might reach a wider audience. So, how does the full version of the game hold up? Despite a repetitive loop, GTFO smartly differentiates itself from its predecessors while still being an approachable thrill ride.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Final Fantasy XIV announces datacenter expansions following Endwalker release, digital sales returning

Final Fantasy XIV servers have been dealing with several queue times, with thousands of players waiting to jump into the game to explore the Endwalker expansion. It’s common for Final Fantasy XIV expansion to have queue times, but the ones that came with this expansion were incredibly high, and the team has decided to do something about expanding all of the data centers with the addition of the Oceanian Datacenter.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Buyers can once again snag Final Fantasy XIV starting January 25th

Remember when Square Enix flat-out told people they couldn’t buy Final Fantasy XIV because it was so popular? Well, it sounds like they figured stuff out because the company announced in a blog post that starting January 25th, the game goes back on sale. In December, the company explicitly...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV kicks off All Saints’ Wake on January 20

After many delays and endless speculation, the Halloween event for Final Fantasy XIV is finally arriving on January 20th. What an absolute clown show. No, that’s not referring to the delays or the wait for the event, but the literal event itself. It’s a clown show. Your reward is to dress up like a clown, complete with clown makeup and a clown suit. You will be marching around in actual clown shoes.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Pandaemonium Raid Explores the Past

As with the release of any Final Fantasy XIV expansion, Endwalker heralded the release of new raid content with Pandaemonium. With Endwalker delving into the foundational lore that effectively created the world of Eorzea, Pandaemonium seeks to expand upon the past and how it has created building blocks for the present within the highly fantastical setting. Players are sent hurtling back in time to return to Elpis to uncover the secrets of Pandaemonium and face new challenges in the form of exciting new raid content.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Square Enix will start selling Final Fantasy XIV again this month

Popularity, I have learned from American teen television shows, isn't all it's cracked up to be. While Square Enix haven't been bombed by the local mafioso, joined a murderous D&D cult, or discovered their dad is a serial killer and they too have the serial killer genes (thanks, Riverdale!), they did find such overwhelming success with Final Fantasy XIV that they temporarily stopped selling the MMORPG. They couldn't expand servers quickly enough to meet demand, see, leading to login queues and frustration. But now things are settling enough to to start selling it again, and they have big plans to expand servers.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Final Fantasy XIV Digital Sales Return On January 25

After what seems like an eternity, Square Enix has announced that they will resume the distribution and sales digitally for Final Fantasy XIV at the end of this month. Specifically revealed by Producer Naoki Yoshida, stated that the game will be available to buy digitally once again on January 25 for most regions around the word. This will also be the same day that the company’s new data center will go online, supplying players with a plethora of new servers to use in the ever growing MMORPG.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Final Fantasy XIV Data Center Expansion Plans Detailed

Director/Producer Naoki Yoshida has announced details for the upcoming expansions for the game’s overloaded data centers, as well as the soon-to-be-opened Oceania center, as well as the resumption of new sales of Final Fantasy XIV. Here are the highlights, but the full Lodestone post is here should you want to read it.
VIDEO GAMES

