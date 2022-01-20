ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomfret, MD

Charles Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation in Pomfret

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 2 days ago
On January 19 at 6 p.m., officers responded to a single-family home in the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret after receiving a call from a neighbor who indicated he went to check on the resident, whom he had not seen since the day before and observed the resident lying on the floor and unconscious. Fireboard/EMS arrived and forced entry through the front door of the residence.

The man, 49, was pronounced deceased. Inside the house, more than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes of different varieties were discovered in tanks situated on racks. Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are conducting an investigation into the death of the man.

There were no obvious signs of foul play and the decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Charles County Animal Control is coordinating rescue efforts relating to the reptiles with assistance from reptile experts from North Carolina and Virginia.

