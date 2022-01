PEUGEOT has some of the most surprising and successful racing histories in the automotive world. Accomplishing three overall Le Mans 24-hour victories in 1992, 1993 and 2009, they’re one of the only brands to battle with Audi and come out victorious. But to win in the eyes of the fans, your car has to be more than just fast, it has to be interesting to look at and innovative. They achieved such with the PEUGEOT 908 HDi FAP back in 2009 thanks to its choice of powertrain (it was powered to victory by a 5.5-litre V12 diesel engine) and they’re looking to replicate that success a decade later with the PEUGEOT 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO