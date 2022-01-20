ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Reports 14 New COVID-19 Deaths, 3,190 New Cases Thursday

By NH DHHS
 2 days ago
On Thursday, January 20, 2022, DHHS announced 2,461 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, January 19. Today’s results include 1,687 people who tested positive by PCR test and 774 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 72 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (60 by...

