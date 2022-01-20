State Reports 14 New COVID-19 Deaths, 3,190 New Cases Thursday

The state dashboard link below shows Nashua with the highest 7-day test positivity rate in the state at 28.6 percent and Manchester at 26.6 percent. On Friday, January 21, 2022, DHHS announced 2,258 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, January 20. Today’s results include 1,741 people who tested positive by PCR test and 517 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 177 new cases from Monday, January 10 (11 by PCR and 166 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,270; an additional 160 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (92 by PCR and 68 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,193; an additional 108 new cases from Wednesday, January 12 (54 by PCR and 54 by antigen test) for a new total of 4,019; an additional 21 new cases from Thursday, January 13 (13 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,394; an additional 7 new cases from Friday, January 14 (7 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,957; an additional 10 new cases from Monday, January 17 (0 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,814; an additional 27 new cases from Tuesday, January 18 (7 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 738; and an additional 277 new cases from Wednesday, January 19 (122 by PCR and 155 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,737. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 18,462 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

NASHUA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO